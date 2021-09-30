Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.43. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.06 million and a PE ratio of -34.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Orla Mining by 10.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Orla Mining by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,111,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

