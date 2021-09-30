Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.43. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.06 million and a PE ratio of -34.30.
About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
