Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 97,024 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $63,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.87. 2,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,937. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.