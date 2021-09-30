Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.38% from the stock’s current price.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

OCDX stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $80,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,489.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,683,721 shares of company stock worth $433,350,962 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $143,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

