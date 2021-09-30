Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 739,147 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $11.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OR. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 184.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

