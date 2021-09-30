Ovintiv’s (OVV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OVV. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.09.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV opened at C$42.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.14 billion and a PE ratio of -4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$9.07 and a 52-week high of C$43.10.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -3.79%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.