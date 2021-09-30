Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Owens Corning’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given solid performance, inorganic drive, strong volumes and price realization, as well as high manufacturing efficiencies across businesses. Robust U.S. residential housing market and stronger commercial as well as industrial markets supported the growth. Improved manufacturing leverage and strong cost controls have been aiding it in delivering solid margins. Earnings estimates for 2021 have also been trending upward for 2021, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's prospects. Yet, material and transportation inflation has been putting pressure on margins. The company is likely to generate higher costs going forward.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OC. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

