Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OXINF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OXINF opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $37.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

