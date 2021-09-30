PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.46 Million

Analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to announce sales of $775.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $780.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.78 million. PAE posted sales of $666.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million.

PAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PAE in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAE remained flat at $$6.00 on Monday. 5,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PAE has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $558.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

