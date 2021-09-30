PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $69 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,443 shares of company stock worth $9,919,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

