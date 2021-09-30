Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Holdings Lowered by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

PAAS stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

