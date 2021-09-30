Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.23

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 28773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

