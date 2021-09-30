Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,245 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 2,017.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,951 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCBS. Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

NCBS opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $740.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $55.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,307.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

