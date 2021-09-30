Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,374 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWR. Bbva USA bought a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,807.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AWR opened at $86.90 on Thursday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

American States Water Company Profile

