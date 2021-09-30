Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,416 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 50.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 891,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 60,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8,051.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 785,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. The business had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

