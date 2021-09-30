Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 86,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,595.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $554,971 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $343.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

STKS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

