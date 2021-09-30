Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $46,587,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $91.65 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

