Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.