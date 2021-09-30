Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 246.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $121.19 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.64.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

