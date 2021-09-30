Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Hits $0.0240

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $33,516.86 and approximately $1,489.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00055511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00119535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00166953 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

