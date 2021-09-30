Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

PCYG opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park City Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Park City Group worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

