Patrick Kirscht Sells 3,805 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Kirscht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $49,260.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $49,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.44. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

