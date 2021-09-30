Payfare (TSE:PAY) Shares Down 3%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY)’s stock price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.96 and last traded at C$11.17. Approximately 100,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 153,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.51.

PAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Payfare in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Payfare from C$9.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Payfare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$489.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.