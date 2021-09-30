Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Paylocity worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.31.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.80. 3,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.73. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $298.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $4,392,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

