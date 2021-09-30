PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Scott W. Carnahan Sells 2,250 Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

