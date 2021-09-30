Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 636 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 30,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,355.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,332,000 after buying an additional 269,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 146,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 56,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS opened at $133.17 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.