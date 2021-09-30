Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,532 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.41 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

