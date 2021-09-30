Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,850 Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 492,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period.

SRET stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

