Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 35.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $487,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 456.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.27. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

