Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $15,897,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $14,380,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 3,825.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 423,637 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $4,983,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 330,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,302. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $580.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

