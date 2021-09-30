Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.33. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 35,862 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$20.03 million and a P/E ratio of 0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$13.23 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.