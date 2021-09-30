Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.10

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 15449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

