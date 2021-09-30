PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Get PetroChina alerts:

NYSE:PTR opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. PetroChina has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $51.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetroChina will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.