Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $677.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

