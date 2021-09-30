Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.550 EPS.

PM opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.38.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

