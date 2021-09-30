Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11,200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $69.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

