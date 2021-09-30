Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Separately, Truist boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $95.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $98.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

