Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $651,600.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,549,800.00.

PINS stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 239.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 323.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

