Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,781 shares of company stock worth $53,048,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 239.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

