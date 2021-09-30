Piper Sandler Comments on Mercantile Bank Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mercantile Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $517.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 22.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

