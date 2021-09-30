Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Professional in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Professional has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $248.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Professional by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 21.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 447.2% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional during the second quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

