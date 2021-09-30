Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $460,077.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00054988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00117787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00173557 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

