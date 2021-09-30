PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report sales of $61.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $65.02 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $49.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $245.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.30 million to $257.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $282.18 million, with estimates ranging from $277.49 million to $289.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

AGS traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $288.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.50. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PlayAGS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in PlayAGS by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 247,398 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 489.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

