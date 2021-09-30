Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.54

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.54 and traded as low as C$4.54. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.54, with a volume of 44,088 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLZ.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.52 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.35. The stock has a market cap of C$462.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

