Point Break Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 416,713 Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 416,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000. Latch comprises about 0.2% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,291,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,019,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,135,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Latch alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Latch stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.38. 17,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,158. Latch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.