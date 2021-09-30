PolkaWar Price Tops $0.13 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $1.56 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00065041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00102084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00137342 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,067.03 or 0.99697258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.27 or 0.06892183 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.01 or 0.00768570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,918,272 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,272 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars.

