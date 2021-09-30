Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst G. Mehta forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

APTS opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $655.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,181,000 after buying an additional 230,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,619 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51,962 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

