Presearch (PRE) Market Capitalization Tops $85.97 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $85.97 million and $1.32 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Presearch has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.00353912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 338,661,436 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

