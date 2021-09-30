Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading Down 2.9%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.10. 6,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 15,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02.

About Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF)

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

