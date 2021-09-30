Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of ON24 worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $886.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,612 shares of company stock worth $15,913,427 over the last 90 days.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

