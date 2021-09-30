Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,744 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of NMI worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in NMI by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMIH opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

